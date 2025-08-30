OLD Mission Capital LLC Buys 24,552 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF $JHEM

OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEM – Free Report) by 39.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,552 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.41% of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF worth $2,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JHEM. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $248,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $272,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $652,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $877,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,699,000.

John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of JHEM stock opened at $29.98 on Friday. John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $23.47 and a 12 month high of $30.48. The firm has a market cap of $623.58 million, a PE ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.61 and a 200-day moving average of $27.94.

About John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF

The John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (JHEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a multi-factor weighted index of large- and mid-cap stocks from emerging markets. JHEM was launched on Sep 27, 2018 and is managed by John Hancock.

