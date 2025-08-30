OLD Mission Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares India 50 ETF $INDY

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 66,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,352,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 980.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 266,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,535,000 after purchasing an additional 241,586 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group raised its stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 129,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,561,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $6,421,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,603,000. Finally, Bearing Point Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,317,000.

Get iShares India 50 ETF alerts:

iShares India 50 ETF Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of iShares India 50 ETF stock opened at $50.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.69. iShares India 50 ETF has a 52 week low of $46.93 and a 52 week high of $57.30. The stock has a market cap of $674.43 million, a PE ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 0.70.

About iShares India 50 ETF

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares India 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares India 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.