Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. $ODFL Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec cut its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 86.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,156 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,666,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,750,157,000 after purchasing an additional 416,097 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,272,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $706,841,000 after purchasing an additional 53,079 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 79.5% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,599,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $430,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,221 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 45.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,429,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $402,002,000 after acquiring an additional 754,796 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 11.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,412,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $232,955,000 after acquiring an additional 145,058 shares during the period. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ODFL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $183.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $148.00 target price on Old Dominion Freight Line and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.62.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

Shares of ODFL stock opened at $150.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $158.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.91 and a 12-month high of $233.26.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 19.42%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. Analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 3rd. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.88%.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

