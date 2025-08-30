NXP Semiconductors N.V. $NXPI Shares Purchased by Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ

Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 57,801 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $10,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,731,044 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,419,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,474 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,878,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,342,675 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $635,310,000 after acquiring an additional 839,113 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 131.4% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,025,517 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $213,154,000 after acquiring an additional 582,317 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 26,732.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 583,864 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $110,969,000 after acquiring an additional 581,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $234.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.20. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a 12 month low of $148.09 and a 12 month high of $257.61.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 27.99% and a net margin of 17.72%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.20 EPS. NXP Semiconductors has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.890-3.300 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 48.39%.

In other news, CFO William Betz sold 6,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.34, for a total transaction of $1,542,501.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,556.80. The trade was a 81.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 9,132 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $2,100,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 27,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,230,240. This represents a 25.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,917 shares of company stock valued at $4,082,002 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NXPI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.05.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

