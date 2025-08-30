Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 846 Shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF $QEFA

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. decreased its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 846 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF were worth $2,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QEFA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 137.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 85,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 14.3% in the first quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period.

Get SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF alerts:

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Stock Down 0.5%

NYSEARCA QEFA opened at $86.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $937.87 million, a P/E ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.38. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a twelve month low of $70.97 and a twelve month high of $88.37.

About SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF

The SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (QEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Factor Mix A-Series (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of securities from developed markets in Europe, Australia and the Far East. The index equal-weights 3 subindexes: value, minimum volatility and quality.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.