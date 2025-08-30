Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Raises Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated $PEG

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,178 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $2,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 105.9% in the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 105.9% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PEG opened at $82.36 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $74.67 and a 12-month high of $95.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.28.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.07. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 17.78%.The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Public Service Enterprise Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.940-4.060 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 63.64%.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total transaction of $115,287.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 218,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,147,423.36. The trade was a 0.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen cut Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.95.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

