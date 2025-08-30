Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Increases Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company $WTW

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 74.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,283 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $2,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTW. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 750.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 122.9% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WTW. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $316.00 to $305.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $387.00 to $369.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $351.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $355.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $362.92.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Andrew Jay Krasner sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.75, for a total value of $505,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 11,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,783,316.50. The trade was a 11.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

Shares of WTW stock opened at $326.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.88 billion, a PE ratio of 223.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $316.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $317.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company has a 52-week low of $283.29 and a 52-week high of $344.14.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 1.40%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company will post 17.32 EPS for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 252.05%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

