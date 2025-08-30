Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $1.86 Million Position in Devon Energy Corporation $DVN

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lessened its position in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 75.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,642 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 148,550 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DVN. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,029,987 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $188,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252,918 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,780,738 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,096,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098,568 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $69,975,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 530.3% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,067,465 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $77,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 112.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,026,396 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $99,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Devon Energy

In related news, Director Kelt Kindick sold 7,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total transaction of $257,140.10. Following the sale, the director owned 31,801 shares in the company, valued at $1,064,061.46. This represents a 19.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Devon Energy Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $36.12 on Friday. Devon Energy Corporation has a one year low of $25.89 and a one year high of $45.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.39 and its 200 day moving average is $33.20. The firm has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.07.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 16.57%.The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Corporation will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DVN shares. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upped their target price on Devon Energy from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Devon Energy from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Devon Energy from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Siebert Williams Shank upped their price target on Devon Energy from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Devon Energy from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.15.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

