Northland Securities Issues Positive Forecast for Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) Stock Price

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Northland Securities from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on BBW. Wall Street Zen cut Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Build-A-Bear Workshop from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Build-A-Bear Workshop from $64.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Build-A-Bear Workshop currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Price Performance

Build-A-Bear Workshop stock opened at $60.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $799.69 million, a PE ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.70. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a 12 month low of $29.32 and a 12 month high of $70.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.70.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $124.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.19 million. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a return on equity of 42.37% and a net margin of 11.34%.During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Build-A-Bear Workshop will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Build-A-Bear Workshop’s payout ratio is 19.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Build-A-Bear Workshop news, CAO Eric R. Fencl sold 6,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $339,160.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 123,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,980,923. The trade was a 5.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lesli Rotenberg sold 1,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total value of $93,927.60. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 11,825 shares in the company, valued at $632,874. This trade represents a 12.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,248 shares of company stock worth $2,276,383. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Build-A-Bear Workshop

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 5,113.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 752,320 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,789,000 after buying an additional 737,890 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,391 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,065 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 2nd quarter valued at $437,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Company Profile

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes and accessories, and other toy and novelty items, including family sleepwear.

