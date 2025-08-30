NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.50.

Several research firms recently commented on NXRT. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 23rd. Raymond James Financial cut shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Compass Point reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.50 price target (down previously from $50.00) on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Tuesday, May 13th.

In other NexPoint Residential Trust news, insider Paul Richards acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.92 per share, for a total transaction of $164,600.00. Following the purchase, the insider owned 24,689 shares in the company, valued at $812,761.88. This represents a 25.39% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 15.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 1,732.4% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NXRT opened at $34.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $873.45 million, a P/E ratio of -17.57, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.04. NexPoint Residential Trust has a one year low of $29.98 and a one year high of $48.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $63.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.32 million. NexPoint Residential Trust had a negative net margin of 19.55% and a negative return on equity of 12.54%. NexPoint Residential Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.750 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NexPoint Residential Trust will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.9%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -104.08%.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “NXRT,” primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with “value-add” potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

