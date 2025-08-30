Murray Income Trust (LON:MUT) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Murray Income Trust PLC (LON:MUT – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 883.75 ($11.93) and traded as high as GBX 895 ($12.08). Murray Income Trust shares last traded at GBX 892 ($12.04), with a volume of 357,084 shares trading hands.

Murray Income Trust Trading Down 0.2%

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 883.75 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 853.85. The company has a market cap of £873.20 million, a P/E ratio of 3,670.78 and a beta of 0.80.

Murray Income Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of GBX 9.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 117.0%. Murray Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 158.44%.

About Murray Income Trust

An investment trust founded in 1923 aiming for high and growing income with capital growth.

