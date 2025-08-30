Mubadala Investment Co PJSC Has $2.05 Million Stock Position in Janus Henderson Group plc $JHG

Mubadala Investment Co PJSC lifted its position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $2,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 48.9% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Georgina Fogo sold 69,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $2,971,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 58,057 shares in the company, valued at $2,500,514.99. This trade represents a 54.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 19.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Janus Henderson Group Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of Janus Henderson Group stock opened at $44.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 3.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.38. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 52-week low of $28.26 and a 52-week high of $46.68.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $633.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.46 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Janus Henderson Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on JHG. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Janus Henderson Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

View Our Latest Report on Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group Profile

(Free Report)

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.