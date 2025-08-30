MSCI Inc $MSCI Shares Sold by SRN Advisors LLC

SRN Advisors LLC cut its stake in MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,441 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. MSCI comprises approximately 1.5% of SRN Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. SRN Advisors LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in MSCI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in MSCI by 136.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 52 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of MSCI by 50.0% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 66 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC grew its position in shares of MSCI by 122.6% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 69 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MSCI news, CEO Henry A. Fernandez acquired 84 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $548.69 per share, with a total value of $46,089.96. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 1,279,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,296,314.19. This trade represents a 0.01% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 12,400 shares of company stock valued at $6,731,599. 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of MSCI from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of MSCI from $578.00 to $533.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group raised their price target on MSCI from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded MSCI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $654.73.

MSCI Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $567.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.91 billion, a PE ratio of 37.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.29. MSCI Inc has a 52-week low of $486.73 and a 52-week high of $642.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $565.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $560.07.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $772.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.06 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 143.13% and a net margin of 39.46%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.64 EPS. Analysts expect that MSCI Inc will post 16.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 47.68%.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

