MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Receives $74.43 Consensus PT from Analysts

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.4286.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MLTX. Wolfe Research raised shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Rothschild & Co Redburn started coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th.

Get MoonLake Immunotherapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics stock opened at $55.75 on Monday. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $31.42 and a 1 year high of $58.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.05 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 16.65 and a quick ratio of 16.65.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.14). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -1.79 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 3.7% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 31.3% in the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,956,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP grew its stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 175.0% in the second quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,960,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 436.8% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 423,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,974,000 after purchasing an additional 344,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 13.1% in the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. 93.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It develops Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases; and hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, axial spondyloarthritis, and psoriasis. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.