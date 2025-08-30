Monadelphous Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MOPHY) Plans Dividend of $0.20

Monadelphous Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MOPHY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, August 30th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of 0.2025 per share on Friday, October 10th. This represents a yield of 390.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th.
Monadelphous Group Price Performance
MOPHY opened at C$9.45 on Friday. Monadelphous Group has a 12 month low of C$9.00 and a 12 month high of C$9.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.42.
About Monadelphous Group
