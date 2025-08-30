Monadelphous Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MOPHY) Plans Dividend of $0.20

Monadelphous Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MOPHY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, August 30th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of 0.2025 per share on Friday, October 10th. This represents a yield of 390.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th.

Monadelphous Group Price Performance

MOPHY opened at C$9.45 on Friday. Monadelphous Group has a 12 month low of C$9.00 and a 12 month high of C$9.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.42.

Get Monadelphous Group alerts:

About Monadelphous Group

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Monadelphous Group Limited, an engineering group, provides construction, maintenance, and industrial services to resources, energy, and infrastructure industries in Australia, Chile, Mongolia, Papua New Guinea, and internationally. It operates through Engineering Construction, and Maintenance and Industrial Services divisions.

Receive News & Ratings for Monadelphous Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monadelphous Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.