Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Director Sells $189,639.80 in Stock

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 2,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.52, for a total value of $189,639.80. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $515,544.68. This represents a 26.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Moelis & Company Stock Performance

NYSE MC opened at $71.97 on Friday. Moelis & Company has a twelve month low of $47.00 and a twelve month high of $82.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.60.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.21. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 42.72% and a net margin of 14.31%.The business had revenue of $365.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moelis & Company Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 4th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 4th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 102.36%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Moelis & Company from $69.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Moelis & Company from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Zacks Research raised Moelis & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Moelis & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Moelis & Company from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

Institutional Trading of Moelis & Company

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 2.9% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,581 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 2.4% in the first quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Palisades Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 0.3% in the first quarter. Palisades Investment Partners LLC now owns 76,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 0.3% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,155 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC boosted its position in Moelis & Company by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

