Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.7143.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Mind Medicine (MindMed) to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Monday, August 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

Get Mind Medicine (MindMed) alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MNMD

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Price Performance

Shares of MNMD stock opened at $8.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.79 and its 200 day moving average is $7.43. Mind Medicine has a 1-year low of $4.70 and a 1-year high of $11.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.98. The company has a market cap of $675.66 million, a P/E ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 2.49.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.12). Research analysts predict that Mind Medicine will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Mark Sullivan sold 11,491 shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.80, for a total value of $78,138.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 305,130 shares in the company, valued at $2,074,884. This trade represents a 3.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel Karlin sold 7,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.80, for a total transaction of $53,366.40. Following the transaction, the insider owned 438,329 shares in the company, valued at $2,980,637.20. The trade was a 1.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,830 shares of company stock worth $311,644 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Mind Medicine (MindMed)

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 110.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 3,020 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

About Mind Medicine (MindMed)

(Get Free Report)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders. The company’s lead product candidates include MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mind Medicine (MindMed) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mind Medicine (MindMed) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.