Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) CFO Sells $505,504.32 in Stock

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 7,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total value of $505,504.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 30,010 shares in the company, valued at $2,062,287.20. This trade represents a 19.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Microchip Technology Trading Down 0.4%

Microchip Technology stock opened at $65.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.25. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $34.13 and a 12 month high of $82.65. The company has a market capitalization of $35.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -191.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.55.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 3.50%.The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Microchip Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.340-0.370 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -535.29%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MCHP shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Microchip Technology from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on Microchip Technology from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Microchip Technology from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Microchip Technology from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,568,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,965,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,390 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 8.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,888,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,244,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489,258 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 10.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,452,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,298,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745,515 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 0.9% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,630,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $805,087,000 after acquiring an additional 152,434 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Microchip Technology by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,842,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,040,544,000 after buying an additional 343,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

