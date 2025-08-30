Michael Saks Sells 5,000 Shares of RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) Stock

RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Free Report) insider Michael Saks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 109,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,012,542.50. This represents a 4.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

RCMT stock opened at $27.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. RCM Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $13.18 and a one year high of $28.27. The stock has a market cap of $201.03 million, a PE ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in RCM Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $258,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in RCM Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $369,000. Significant Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in RCM Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $160,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in RCM Technologies by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 156,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after buying an additional 36,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in RCM Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $374,000. 43.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of RCM Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RCM Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Life Sciences and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

