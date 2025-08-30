Michael Intrator Sells 32,455 Shares of CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) Stock

CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Intrator sold 32,455 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total value of $3,104,320.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 7,153,330 shares in the company, valued at $684,216,014.50. This trade represents a 0.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

CoreWeave Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWV opened at $103.04 on Friday. CoreWeave Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.51 and a 1 year high of $187.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.36.

Get CoreWeave alerts:

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.21 million during the quarter. The business’s revenue was up 206.7% on a year-over-year basis. CoreWeave has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRWV. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in shares of CoreWeave during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of CoreWeave during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoreWeave during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CoreWeave during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CoreWeave during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000.

CRWV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on CoreWeave in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie raised their price objective on CoreWeave from $65.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on CoreWeave from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on CoreWeave from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Arete Research upgraded CoreWeave from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.45.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CRWV

CoreWeave Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CoreWeave, Inc engages in the powers of the creation and delivery of the intelligence that drives innovation. It offers a solution used by organizations of all sizes that require sophisticated AI computing, from the largest of enterprises to small, well-funded start-ups. The company was founded by Michael Intrator, Brian Venturo, and Brannin McBee on September 21, 2017 and is headquartered in Livingston, NJ.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CoreWeave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreWeave and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.