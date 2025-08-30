Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. $MTD Position Trimmed by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank reduced its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,916 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $4,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 583.3% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 41 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 520.0% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 62 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mettler-Toledo International

In other news, insider Gerry Keller sold 165 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,308.64, for a total transaction of $215,925.60. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 94 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,012.16. This trade represents a 63.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,254.09, for a total value of $376,227.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 5,095 shares in the company, valued at $6,389,588.55. This represents a 5.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,827 shares of company stock valued at $2,371,208. 1.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Up 1.5%

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,302.74 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $946.69 and a 52 week high of $1,521.01. The stock has a market cap of $26.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,240.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,186.83.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.58 by $0.51. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 21.46% and a negative return on equity of 476.07%. The company had revenue of $983.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $957.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Mettler-Toledo International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 42.100-42.600 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 10.550-10.750 EPS. Research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. will post 42.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on MTD. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,210.00 to $1,230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Barclays started coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,325.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,311.11.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Further Reading

