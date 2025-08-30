MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 659 Shares of Churchill Downs, Incorporated $CHDN

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Churchill Downs, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 43,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 659 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $4,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in Churchill Downs by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,344,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,557,000 after purchasing an additional 59,657 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,060,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,669,000 after purchasing an additional 58,507 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,030,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,496,000 after purchasing an additional 30,444 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 1.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 615,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,359,000 after buying an additional 10,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 589,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,750,000 after buying an additional 100,337 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

Churchill Downs Stock Performance

NASDAQ CHDN opened at $103.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74. Churchill Downs, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $85.58 and a twelve month high of $150.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $104.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.05. The firm has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Churchill Downs ( NASDAQ:CHDN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.07. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 41.46% and a net margin of 15.22%.The company had revenue of $934.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Churchill Downs, Incorporated will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CHDN. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Churchill Downs in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Churchill Downs from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Churchill Downs from $144.00 to $138.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Churchill Downs from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CHDN

Churchill Downs Company Profile

(Free Report)

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; casino gaming; and Terre Haute Casino Resort.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Churchill Downs, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.