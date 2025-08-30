MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 646 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. $PNFP

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 646 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned 0.05% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $4,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 4,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS boosted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.6% in the first quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 15,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 15.3% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PNFP shares. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $121.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Hovde Group cut shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $133.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $125.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.80.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ PNFP opened at $97.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.03. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.57 and a 52 week high of $131.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.17.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 18.69%.The firm had revenue of $504.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pinnacle Financial Partners

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Director Thomas C. Farnsworth III acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $84.94 per share, for a total transaction of $84,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 28,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,401,848.38. This represents a 3.67% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Harold R. Carpenter bought 1,000 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $89.73 per share, with a total value of $89,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 105,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,426,136.50. This represents a 0.96% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 12,174 shares of company stock valued at $1,047,079 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNFP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.