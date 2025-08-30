MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 386 Shares of Masimo Corporation $MASI

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,640 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 386 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Masimo were worth $4,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Masimo during the 4th quarter valued at $912,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Masimo by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,457 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,506,000 after purchasing an additional 14,931 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 383,869 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,454,000 after buying an additional 82,828 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Masimo in the fourth quarter valued at about $555,000. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new position in Masimo during the 4th quarter worth about $357,000. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Masimo

In related news, Director William R. Jellison bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $145.98 per share, for a total transaction of $437,940.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $699,244.20. This represents a 167.60% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on MASI. Raymond James Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Masimo from $204.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Masimo from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Masimo in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Masimo from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.60.

Masimo Price Performance

MASI opened at $139.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $157.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.14. Masimo Corporation has a 52 week low of $107.98 and a 52 week high of $194.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of -16.40 and a beta of 1.21.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.11. Masimo had a positive return on equity of 26.54% and a negative net margin of 24.85%.The company had revenue of $370.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Masimo Corporation will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

