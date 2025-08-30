MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 330 Shares of Paylocity Holding Corporation $PCTY

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,092 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $4,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Associated Banc Corp grew its position in shares of Paylocity by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 1,207 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Paylocity by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Paylocity by 115.9% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 149 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Paylocity by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Paylocity by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,355 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PCTY. Stephens began coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Monday, July 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Paylocity from $225.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Paylocity from $201.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Raymond James Financial set a $220.00 price target on shares of Paylocity and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $258.00 price target (up previously from $254.00) on shares of Paylocity in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paylocity currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.71.

In other news, SVP Andrew Cappotelli sold 1,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.74, for a total transaction of $303,462.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 11,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,573.22. This trade represents a 12.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $179.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.70, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.24. Paylocity Holding Corporation has a one year low of $150.87 and a one year high of $223.80.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $400.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.25 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. Paylocity has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Corporation will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paylocity Holding Corporation engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers payroll software solution for global payroll, expense management, tax services, on demand payment, and garnishment managed services; and time and labor management software for time and attendance, scheduling, and time collection.

