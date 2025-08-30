MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 1,112 Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. $SKX

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,575 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,112 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $4,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SKX. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 85.2% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 183.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 617 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the first quarter worth $35,000. 79.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Skechers U.S.A. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.46.

Shares of SKX stock opened at $63.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.53. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.50 and a twelve month high of $78.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.16.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 8th. The textile maker reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

