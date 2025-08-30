MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $4.32 Million Holdings in Doximity, Inc. $DOCS

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 74,402 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Doximity were worth $4,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Doximity by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 51,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Doximity in the fourth quarter valued at about $891,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Doximity by 89.5% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 13,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 6,318 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Doximity by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,459,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,906,000 after acquiring an additional 125,332 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Doximity by 1,702.9% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 423,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,585,000 after purchasing an additional 399,548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Doximity alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on DOCS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Doximity from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded Doximity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on Doximity from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Doximity from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Doximity from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Doximity presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.21.

Insider Transactions at Doximity

In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $381,600. This represents a 61.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Regina M. Benjamin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 16,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $997,080. The trade was a 37.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,140,940. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Doximity Stock Performance

Shares of DOCS stock opened at $67.94 on Friday. Doximity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.32 and a fifty-two week high of $85.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.36. The company has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of 67.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.36.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.05. Doximity had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 36.60%.Doximity’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Doximity has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Doximity Profile

(Free Report)

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Doximity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doximity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.