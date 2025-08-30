Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target Cut to $122.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Evercore ISI from $133.00 to $122.00 in a report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Research cut Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Melius Research raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective (down from $90.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (down from $110.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MRVL opened at $62.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $54.31 billion, a PE ratio of -483.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.69 and a 200-day moving average of $70.76. Marvell Technology has a one year low of $47.08 and a one year high of $127.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a positive return on equity of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Marvell Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Marvell Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.690-0.790 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marvell Technology will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -42.11%.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, CAO Panteha Dixon sold 1,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $87,885.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 29,572 shares in the company, valued at $2,025,682. This trade represents a 4.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.52, for a total value of $102,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 121,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,314,764.96. This represents a 1.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,783 shares of company stock worth $407,716. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marvell Technology

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 66,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,368,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 183,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,293,000 after purchasing an additional 5,727 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 38,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $607,000. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

