MarketAxess Holdings Inc. $MKTX Stake Decreased by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 949 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $2,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in MarketAxess by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 57.4% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in MarketAxess in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in MarketAxess in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in MarketAxess by 173.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $183.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 30.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $205.22 and a 200-day moving average of $210.85. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $182.15 and a one year high of $296.68.

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $219.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.05 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 26.62%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 20th. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is presently 51.18%.

MKTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $295.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on MarketAxess from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on MarketAxess from $237.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Argus raised MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $204.00 target price (up previously from $202.00) on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.09.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

