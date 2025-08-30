Margaret Haseltine Buys 34,900 Shares of Inghams Group (ASX:ING) Stock

Inghams Group Limited (ASX:ING – Get Free Report) insider Margaret Haseltine bought 34,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$2.86 per share, with a total value of A$99,814.00.
Inghams Group Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 727.23, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.48.
Inghams Group Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 285.0%. Inghams Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.26%.
About Inghams Group
Inghams Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells chicken and turkey products in Australia and New Zealand. The company provides frozen, gluten free, and ready to cook chicken and turkey products under the Ingham's brand name. It also offers stock feeds for poultry and pig industries.
