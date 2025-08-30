Lowe’s Companies, Inc. $LOW Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,418 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LOW shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $253.00 to $242.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $266.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.13.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $258.54 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $206.38 and a 1 year high of $287.01. The company has a market capitalization of $144.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $234.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.47.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 52.02% and a net margin of 8.20%.The firm had revenue of $23.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Lowe’s Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.200-12.450 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.012 dividend. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 39.44%.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 929 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.20, for a total value of $238,938.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 30,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,741,462.80. The trade was a 2.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marvin R. Ellison sold 40,000 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.10, for a total transaction of $10,564,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 249,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,772,256.30. The trade was a 13.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,059 shares of company stock valued at $11,060,014 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

