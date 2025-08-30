Long Focus Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Standard BioTools Inc. $LAB

Long Focus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,236,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LAB. Pacific Capital Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in Standard BioTools in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,701,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Standard BioTools in the 1st quarter worth approximately $862,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Standard BioTools by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,000,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 545,000 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Standard BioTools by 369.2% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 608,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 478,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Standard BioTools in the 1st quarter worth approximately $274,000. 53.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Standard BioTools Stock Performance

Standard BioTools stock opened at $1.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.19. The stock has a market cap of $481.31 million, a P/E ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.32. Standard BioTools Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.92 and a fifty-two week high of $2.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Standard BioTools

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, Director Casdin Partners Master Fund, L acquired 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.26 per share, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 60,275,000 shares in the company, valued at $75,946,500. This represents a 0.21% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 883,220 shares of company stock worth $1,099,946. Company insiders own 23.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on LAB. TD Cowen cut shares of Standard BioTools from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.55 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Standard BioTools from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Standard BioTools from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.55.

Standard BioTools Company Profile

Standard BioTools Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides instruments, consumables, reagents, and software services for researchers and clinical laboratories in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia pacific. It operates through two segments: Proteomics and Genomics. The company offers analytical systems, such as CyTOF XT System, a CyTOF XT mass cytometry system performs automated high-parameter single-cell analysis using antibodies conjugated to metal isotopes; and Hyperion XTi imaging system, a spatial biology instrument.

