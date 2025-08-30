Long Focus Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Papa John’s International, Inc. $PZZA

Long Focus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) by 72.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 310,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,622 shares during the quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $12,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Papa John’s International in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,640,000. State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Papa John’s International in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,091,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Papa John’s International in the 1st quarter valued at about $283,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 9,373 shares in the last quarter.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

Papa John’s International Price Performance

PZZA stock opened at $48.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.13. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.16 and a 1 year high of $60.75.

Papa John’s International Dividend Announcement

Papa John’s International ( NASDAQ:PZZA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $529.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.48 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 3.58%.The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is 81.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PZZA. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Papa John’s International from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Papa John’s International from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (up from $38.00) on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on PZZA

About Papa John’s International

(Free Report)

Papa John’s International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-owned Restaurants, North America Franchising, North America Commissaries, International Operations, and All Others. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of retail sales of pizza and side items, breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned and bottled beverages.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PZZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.