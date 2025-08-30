Long Focus Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. $IOVA

Long Focus Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Free Report) by 80.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,250,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,118,055 shares during the quarter. Iovance Biotherapeutics comprises approximately 1.0% of Long Focus Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Long Focus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $30,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IOVA. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $17,871,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,694,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,335 shares during the period. Stempoint Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $7,026,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $2,953,000. Finally, Boxer Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $5,550,000. 77.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IOVA opened at $2.23 on Friday. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.64 and a one year high of $12.51. The firm has a market cap of $806.93 million, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Iovance Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:IOVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.04). Iovance Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 161.44% and a negative return on equity of 52.87%. The business had revenue of $59.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.14 million. Iovance Biotherapeutics has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. UBS Group lowered shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, May 16th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Iovance Biotherapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.90.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes cell therapies using autologous tumor infiltrating lymphocyte for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and other solid tumor cancers in the United States. The company offers Amtagvi, a tumor-derived autologous T cell immunotherapy used to treat adult patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma; and Proleukin, an interleukin-2 product for the treatment of patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma.

