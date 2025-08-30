Long Focus Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Golar LNG Limited $GLNG

Long Focus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Free Report) by 680.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 390,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 340,000 shares during the quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC owned about 0.37% of Golar LNG worth $14,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Golar LNG by 358.9% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 647 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Golar LNG during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Numerai GP LLC purchased a new position in Golar LNG during the 4th quarter worth $245,000. 111 Capital purchased a new position in Golar LNG during the 4th quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Golar LNG by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,561 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Golar LNG stock opened at $43.82 on Friday. Golar LNG Limited has a 12-month low of $29.56 and a 12-month high of $45.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of -625.91 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.50.

Golar LNG ( NASDAQ:GLNG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The shipping company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.03). Golar LNG had a negative net margin of 2.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.36%. The company had revenue of $75.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.37 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Golar LNG Limited will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. Golar LNG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,428.57%.

GLNG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Golar LNG in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $44.50 price objective on shares of Golar LNG in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Golar LNG currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.17.

Golar LNG Limited designs, converts, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels or projects; transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management activities.

