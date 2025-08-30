Long Focus Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Peabody Energy Corporation $BTU

Long Focus Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU – Free Report) by 96.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,789,858 shares of the coal producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 879,800 shares during the quarter. Peabody Energy accounts for approximately 0.8% of Long Focus Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Long Focus Capital Management LLC owned about 1.47% of Peabody Energy worth $24,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Peabody Energy by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,858,777 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $52,286,000 after acquiring an additional 73,440 shares during the last quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. boosted its holdings in Peabody Energy by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 3,620,014 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $75,803,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Peabody Energy by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,620,897 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $33,942,000 after acquiring an additional 33,742 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Peabody Energy by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,543,915 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $32,330,000 after acquiring an additional 360,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Peabody Energy by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,518,351 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $20,574,000 after acquiring an additional 118,307 shares during the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BTU. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Peabody Energy from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Peabody Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.90.

BTU opened at $17.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.78 and a 200 day moving average of $14.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.21. Peabody Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $29.94.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The coal producer reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Peabody Energy had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 4.41%. The company had revenue of $890.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. Peabody Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Peabody Energy Corporation will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. Peabody Energy’s payout ratio is currently 29.13%.

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal, Seaborne Metallurgical, Powder River Basin, Other U.S.

