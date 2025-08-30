Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.24 and traded as low as $2.86. Lipocine shares last traded at $2.91, with a volume of 14,860 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of Lipocine to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on Lipocine in a research note on Saturday, May 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Lipocine in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Lipocine Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $15.77 million, a P/E ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.24.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $0.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lipocine stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,464 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,248 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.07% of Lipocine worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 9.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lipocine

Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development for the delivery of drugs for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) comprising testosterone undecanoate.

Featured Stories

