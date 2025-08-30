Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $128.8462.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LEN shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Lennar from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 20th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Zelman & Associates downgraded Lennar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Lennar from $164.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 18th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lennar Stock Up 0.1%

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Lennar by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,894,125 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,020,866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777,567 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $424,950,000. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,523,594 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $279,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,068 shares during the period. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 2,189,608 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $251,323,000 after acquiring an additional 415,218 shares during the period. Finally, Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,533,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

LEN opened at $133.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $34.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Lennar has a 12 month low of $98.42 and a 12 month high of $193.80.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 16th. The construction company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 9.20%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lennar will post 12.48 EPS for the current year.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 3rd. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 16.54%.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Featured Articles

