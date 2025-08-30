Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ Sells 178 Shares of Fair Isaac Corporation $FICO

Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ decreased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,839 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $14,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 15.1% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 4.5% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 168.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 55.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 692.2% during the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 14,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,138,000 after buying an additional 12,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FICO. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Fair Isaac from $2,300.00 to $1,953.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Fair Isaac from $2,575.00 to $1,950.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Baird R W upgraded Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Fair Isaac from $2,600.00 to $2,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,134.57.

Fair Isaac Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:FICO opened at $1,523.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.28. Fair Isaac Corporation has a 52 week low of $1,300.00 and a 52 week high of $2,402.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,541.73 and a 200 day moving average of $1,744.84.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $8.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.75 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $536.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.40 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 32.80% and a negative return on equity of 48.88%. Fair Isaac’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.25 earnings per share. Fair Isaac has set its FY 2025 guidance at 29.150-29.150 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 24.15 EPS for the current year.

Fair Isaac declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 19th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,738.25, for a total transaction of $1,738,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,236,621.50. This represents a 34.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 6,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,767.82, for a total value of $10,624,598.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 42,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,492,399.16. The trade was a 12.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,021 shares of company stock valued at $22,247,892 in the last three months. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

