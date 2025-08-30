Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ Lowers Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. $FIS

Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ cut its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 180,014 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,416 shares during the quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $13,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 34,808,298 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,599,484,000 after buying an additional 480,771 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,712,794 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $800,032,000 after buying an additional 419,199 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,126,213 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $755,928,000 after buying an additional 31,626 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 22.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,304,011 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $694,824,000 after buying an additional 1,730,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 17.4% during the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 6,666,499 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $497,854,000 after buying an additional 986,646 shares during the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $69.79 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.51 and a twelve month high of $91.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.78 and its 200 day moving average is $75.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $36.45 billion, a PE ratio of 387.72 and a beta of 1.04.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.36. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Fidelity National Information Services has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.460-1.500 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.720-5.800 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is 888.89%.

Several research firms have commented on FIS. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.63.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

