Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Raises Position in Snap Inc. $SNAP

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 181,838 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,343 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Snap were worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SNAP. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 154,650.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,093 shares in the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new stake in Snap during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Snap by 155.4% during the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 3,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Snap during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Snap during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Snap Stock Performance

Shares of SNAP opened at $7.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.33 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.71. Snap Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.98 and a 12-month high of $13.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 9.69% and a negative return on equity of 23.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Snap has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on SNAP shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Citizens Jmp reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Snap in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Snap from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Snap from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Snap from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snap presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.16.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ajit Mohan sold 184,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total value of $1,323,180.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 5,492,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,432,603.08. The trade was a 3.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 68,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total transaction of $493,301.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 2,015,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,472,180.32. This represents a 3.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,510,644 shares of company stock worth $11,688,447. Corporate insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Snap Profile

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Further Reading

