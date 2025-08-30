Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Purchases New Holdings in Paychex, Inc. $PAYX

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in Paychex in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Paychex in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in Paychex by 122.3% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Paychex in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Paychex by 381.2% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $139.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.91. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.92 and a twelve month high of $161.24.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.01% and a net margin of 29.75%.During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. Paychex has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 21st. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.53%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PAYX. UBS Group reduced their price target on Paychex from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $165.00 target price on Paychex and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 target price on Paychex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Paychex from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays set a $155.00 target price on Paychex and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $149.70.

In other news, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 97,526 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.17, for a total transaction of $14,157,849.42. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 446,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,878,940.89. This represents a 17.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John B. Gibson sold 12,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.92, for a total value of $1,755,550.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 81,755 shares in the company, valued at $11,602,669.60. The trade was a 13.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

