Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Lowers Stock Holdings in Tri Continental Corporation $TY

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. trimmed its stake in Tri Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,546 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 15,242 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Tri Continental were worth $1,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Tri Continental by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,749 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tri Continental by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 95,546 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Tri Continental by 103.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,551 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tri Continental by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,849 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Tri Continental by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 46,149 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. 10.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tri Continental Stock Performance

NYSE:TY opened at $33.56 on Friday. Tri Continental Corporation has a one year low of $26.54 and a one year high of $34.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.29.

Tri Continental Profile

Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.

