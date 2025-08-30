Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $1.44 Million in Axon Enterprise, Inc $AXON

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,744 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AXON. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 649 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 4,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axon Enterprise

In other news, Director Hadi Partovi purchased 1,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $740.00 per share, with a total value of $1,004,920.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 237,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,074,120. This represents a 0.57% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Joshua Isner sold 15,919 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $746.26, for a total value of $11,879,712.94. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 238,379 shares in the company, valued at $177,892,712.54. The trade was a 6.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,790 shares of company stock worth $31,432,171. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Price Performance

AXON opened at $747.29 on Friday. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a 12-month low of $346.71 and a 12-month high of $885.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $772.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $677.13. The company has a market capitalization of $58.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.52, a PEG ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.36.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.58. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 13.64%.The business had revenue of $668.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Axon Enterprise has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AXON. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $840.00 target price (up previously from $820.00) on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $885.00 target price on Axon Enterprise and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $855.00 target price (up previously from $645.00) on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $895.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $900.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $837.69.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

