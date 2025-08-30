Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Cuts Holdings in Agree Realty Corporation $ADC

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. decreased its stake in shares of Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,080 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $1,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADC. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Agree Realty during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Agree Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Agree Realty during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 137.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Joey Agree acquired 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.08 per share, with a total value of $151,368.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 635,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,782,332.80. The trade was a 0.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 6,950 shares of company stock worth $501,296. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Agree Realty Trading Up 0.0%

NYSE:ADC opened at $72.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.25. The company has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 43.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Agree Realty Corporation has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $79.65.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $175.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.95 million. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 28.16%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Agree Realty has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.290-4.320 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Agree Realty Corporation will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

Agree Realty Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.256 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 182.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Agree Realty from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Agree Realty from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Agree Realty from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Agree Realty

Agree Realty Profile

(Free Report)

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.