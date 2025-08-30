Labcorp Holdings Inc. $LH Shares Purchased by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Labcorp Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,389 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Labcorp were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in Labcorp by 150.9% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,595,957 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $365,985,000 after acquiring an additional 959,981 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Labcorp by 37,334.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 809,702 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $188,450,000 after purchasing an additional 807,539 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Labcorp by 28.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,421,112 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $330,750,000 after purchasing an additional 318,865 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Labcorp by 55.9% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 781,211 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $181,819,000 after purchasing an additional 280,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Labcorp during the first quarter worth approximately $48,193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 3,903 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.42, for a total value of $1,059,352.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 2,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,209.08. This represents a 63.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam H. Schechter sold 5,643 shares of Labcorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.78, for a total transaction of $1,505,439.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 93,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,895,642.82. The trade was a 5.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,046 shares of company stock worth $4,831,192. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Labcorp Price Performance

LH stock opened at $278.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $262.75 and a 200-day moving average of $249.13. The company has a market cap of $23.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Labcorp Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $209.38 and a 12-month high of $283.47.

Labcorp (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $4.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Labcorp had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 5.66%.Labcorp’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.94 EPS. Labcorp has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.050-16.500 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Labcorp Holdings Inc. will post 16.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Labcorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 28th. Labcorp’s payout ratio is 31.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $311.00 price objective on shares of Labcorp in a research report on Monday. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Labcorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 price target (up from $260.00) on shares of Labcorp in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. HSBC lowered Labcorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Labcorp from $283.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.33.

Labcorp Company Profile

Labcorp Holdings, Inc engages in providing medical testing services. The company was founded on April 16, 2024 and is headquartered in Burlington, NC.

