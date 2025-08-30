Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Given New $11.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 27.20% from the company’s current price.

KSS has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Kohl’s from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Kohl’s from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price target on Kohl’s from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on Kohl’s from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kohl’s currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $12.46.

Kohl’s Stock Performance

Shares of KSS stock opened at $15.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.35 and a 200 day moving average of $9.54. Kohl’s has a 1 year low of $6.04 and a 1 year high of $21.39.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 1.31%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Kohl’s has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.500-0.800 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Kohl’s will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kohl’s

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Kohl’s in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Kohl’s in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kohl’s by 161.8% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Kohl’s by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kohl’s in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kohl’s

Kohl’s Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

