Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. Has $12.02 Million Holdings in Heico Corporation $HEI

Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. lowered its position in shares of Heico Corporation (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) by 25.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Heico accounts for about 1.3% of Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Heico were worth $12,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Heico by 92.0% during the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 96 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Heico during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Heico during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in shares of Heico during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Heico by 17,800.0% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 179 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Heico in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Heico from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Heico from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Heico from $352.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays set a $280.00 price target on shares of Heico and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Heico presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $340.18.

Insider Transactions at Heico

In other news, Chairman Laurans A. Mendelson sold 56,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.45, for a total transaction of $17,985,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 1,253,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,311,420.15. This trade represents a 4.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.10, for a total transaction of $106,479.60. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,650. The trade was a 19.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 91,656 shares of company stock valued at $28,534,115. Company insiders own 9.55% of the company’s stock.

Heico Stock Performance

NYSE HEI opened at $312.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $318.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $282.52. Heico Corporation has a 52-week low of $216.68 and a 52-week high of $338.92.

Heico (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 25th. The aerospace company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Heico had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Heico Corporation will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Heico Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 10.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Heico’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.11. Heico’s payout ratio is 5.25%.

Heico Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Featured Articles

