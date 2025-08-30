Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. Buys Shares of 70,000 Air Lease Corporation $AL

Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 70,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,382,000. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.06% of Air Lease at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Air Lease in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in shares of Air Lease by 152.4% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 588 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Engine Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Air Lease by 88.1% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 743 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Air Lease in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Air Lease

In other news, EVP David Beker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total value of $110,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 19,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,096,048.80. This represents a 9.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on AL shares. Citigroup raised Air Lease from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen raised Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.50.

Air Lease Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of AL opened at $60.13 on Friday. Air Lease Corporation has a 12-month low of $38.25 and a 12-month high of $61.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.58.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.07. Air Lease had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 34.04%.The firm had revenue of $731.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Air Lease Corporation will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Lease Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 3rd. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.68%.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

