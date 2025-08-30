Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.26 and traded as high as $1.50. Kandi Technologies Group shares last traded at $1.46, with a volume of 35,348 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Kandi Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th.

Kandi Technologies Group Stock Down 2.0%

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kandi Technologies Group

The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.25 and its 200-day moving average is $1.26. The stock has a market cap of $124.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KNDI. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Kandi Technologies Group by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 28,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 13,059 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Kandi Technologies Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Kandi Technologies Group by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 22,934 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.66% of the company’s stock.

About Kandi Technologies Group

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc engages in designing, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing electric vehicle (EV) products and parts in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It offers also off-road vehicles, including all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, go-karts, electric scooters, and electric self-balancing scooters, as well as related parts; and battery packs and smart battery swap system.

